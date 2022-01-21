Creative Planning Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fortive by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fortive by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,654,000 after buying an additional 1,116,022 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,991,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,863,000 after buying an additional 1,026,439 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.31 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

