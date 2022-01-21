Creative Planning Sells 1,872 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

