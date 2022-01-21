Critical Analysis: EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) & Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EchoStar and Mynaric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00 Mynaric 0 0 1 0 3.00

EchoStar currently has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.62%. Mynaric has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.77%. Given Mynaric’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mynaric is more favorable than EchoStar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EchoStar and Mynaric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.14 -$40.15 million $1.64 15.11 Mynaric $780,000.00 297.64 -$22.58 million N/A N/A

Mynaric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EchoStar.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 7.56% 1.39% 0.75% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EchoStar beats Mynaric on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

