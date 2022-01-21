Critical Contrast: Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) & Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Oak Street Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health $882.77 million 5.22 -$187.99 million ($1.62) -11.80

Pear Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -27.80% -133.13% -23.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pear Therapeutics and Oak Street Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oak Street Health 0 3 10 0 2.77

Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.11%. Oak Street Health has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 185.04%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Pear Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Pear Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia. Pear Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Thimble Point Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.