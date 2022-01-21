Critical Review: GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) vs. Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A Vista Oil & Gas 0.24% 2.08% 0.74%

Volatility and Risk

GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.58, meaning that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GrowMax Resources and Vista Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.80%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Vista Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowMax Resources N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.86 -$102.75 million N/A N/A

GrowMax Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vista Oil & Gas.

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats GrowMax Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrowMax Resources

Coloured Ties Capital, Inc. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses in the operation of Bayovar property, located in Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. It also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

