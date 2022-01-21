Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.56.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.70 and its 200-day moving average is $143.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 1,545.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 37.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

