Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the business services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCRN. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $716.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 356,832 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,862,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 207,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 157,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

