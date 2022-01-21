Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Tops $0.0619 on Top Exchanges

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $14,712.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00055999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00065939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.73 or 0.07149992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,199.05 or 0.99981827 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00062593 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,754,849 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

