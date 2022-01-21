CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $44.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 103,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

