Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.55

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 133311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.
Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.