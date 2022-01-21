Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.55

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 133311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

