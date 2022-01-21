CX Institutional Acquires 227 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CX Institutional raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,914,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 468,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $65.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.69, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

