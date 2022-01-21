CX Institutional Has $74,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cigna were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

NYSE CI opened at $240.39 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.04.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

