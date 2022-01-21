CX Institutional Sells 337 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in FedEx were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $250.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.55 and a 200-day moving average of $255.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

