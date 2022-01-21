CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $230.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.20.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.06. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 302.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,042,000 after acquiring an additional 508,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 298,851 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

