CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

