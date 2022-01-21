DA Davidson Raises Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target to $41.00

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday.

WAFD opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 25.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 39.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3,078.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

