Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. HSBC set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Daimler in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daimler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €89.88 ($102.13).

Shares of DAI opened at €73.20 ($83.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a fifty-two week high of €91.63 ($104.13).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

