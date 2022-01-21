DAOstack 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $179,330.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $179,330.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,414.77 or 1.00040911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00093346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043396 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003119 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00451419 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.