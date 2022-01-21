Dash (DASH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $248.93 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $104.34 or 0.00288007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007561 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002559 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,539,098 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.