DeGate (DG) Price Down 2.4% This Week

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. One DeGate coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $17.22 million and $6.69 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00056062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00062730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.40 or 0.07222647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,379.53 or 0.99950096 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00063380 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,282,337 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

