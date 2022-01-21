Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Cut to GBX 244 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 297 ($4.05) to GBX 244 ($3.33) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

