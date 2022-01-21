Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €139.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €156.31 ($177.63).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €78.98 ($89.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.27. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €78.24 ($88.91) and a fifty-two week high of €141.95 ($161.31). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €101.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €113.00.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

