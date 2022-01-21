Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of DELL opened at $57.40 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

