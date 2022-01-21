Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 2,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

DESP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $668.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,612,000 after purchasing an additional 551,960 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 73.8% during the second quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,239,000 after buying an additional 1,100,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 456,560 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Despegar.com by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,080,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after buying an additional 150,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

