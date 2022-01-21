Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CMO Sells $54,800.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ujjwal Dhoot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $60,900.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $62,700.00.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $301.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $1,253,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $682,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $1,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.