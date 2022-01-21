Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,367 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 66,253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLIT opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 176.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

