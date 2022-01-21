Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,020,000 after buying an additional 62,906 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 446.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.9% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX opened at $76.50 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

