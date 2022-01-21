Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.94 Million Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 335.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLB opened at $34.90 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $50.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

