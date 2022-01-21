Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.96 Million Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $29.32 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $541,414.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,950 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,698. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

