Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.04 Million Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,773,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,255,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 100,809 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $554.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

