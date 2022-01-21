Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRE. BTIG Research raised their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

WRE opened at $24.74 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

