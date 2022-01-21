Deutsche Bank AG Sells 63,540 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 427,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,540 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tricida were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tricida in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tricida in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 21.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,669 shares of company stock worth $1,126,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.11. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

