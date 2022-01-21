Devery Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Devery has traded 73.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a market cap of $103,734.32 and $8,980.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049956 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

EVE is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.