Devro (LON:DVO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Devro (LON:DVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.14) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Wednesday.

LON:DVO opened at GBX 216 ($2.95) on Wednesday. Devro has a 52 week low of GBX 165.20 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($3.14). The company has a market capitalization of £360.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 206.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

