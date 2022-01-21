Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives $5.30 Average PT from Analysts

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $3.57. 784,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $326.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.06. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 69,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 286,600 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

