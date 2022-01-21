Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NYSE DDL opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $7,469,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,317,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

