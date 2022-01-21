Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Trading Down 0.3%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL)’s share price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 35,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 32,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.06% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x at the end of the most recent quarter.

