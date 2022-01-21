Distil (LON:DIS) Shares Up 4.2%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.72 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.72 ($0.02). Approximately 267,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 702,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.63 million and a PE ratio of 17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Distil (LON:DIS)

Distil Plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TrÃ¸ve Botanical Spirit, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

