Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Trading Down 9.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) shares fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 19,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 723,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DSEY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Get Diversey alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Diversey in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Diversey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Diversey by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Diversey in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversey in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.