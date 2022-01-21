Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.07

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.07 and traded as high as C$8.31. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 409,561 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$711.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.76%.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

