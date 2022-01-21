DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a 250.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of 230.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Danske raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNBBY opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.