Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $31,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

