Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Douglas Dynamics.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,926,000 after acquiring an additional 308,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,650,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 145,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $809.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.