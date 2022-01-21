DOWCOIN Price Tops $0.0001 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 77.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, DOWCOIN has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DOWCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DOWCOIN has a market cap of $1,200.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.55 or 0.00310861 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006815 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001037 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.11 or 0.01135476 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DOWCOIN

DOW is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

DOWCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

