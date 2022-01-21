DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CBRE Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.88.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The business had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,507,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,191 shares of company stock worth $17,970,573. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

