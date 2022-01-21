Drep [new] (DREP) Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Drep [new] has a market cap of $32.88 million and $10.54 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002147 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

