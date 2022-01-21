DuckDaoDime Tops 1-Day Volume of $285,146.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $8.82 million and $285,146.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $8.49 or 0.00023337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00065901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.29 or 0.07105215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,375.22 or 0.99932243 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00061278 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

