E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $517,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.