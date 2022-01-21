E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $551,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

MRK opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

