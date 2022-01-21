E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $694,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

ATVI stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

